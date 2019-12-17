Juice Wrld Has Seven Songs Chart on Billboard Hot 100 After Death

Juice Wrld may be gone, but his musical legacy is making an impact on the Billboard charts.

According to a report Billboard published on Tuesday (Dec. 17), seven of the late rapper’s tracks have charted on the Billboard 100 chart since his death on Dec. 8. Led by his breakthrough single, “Lucid Dreams,” which re-entered the Hot 100 chart at No. 8. It initially peaked at No. 2 on Oct. 6, 2018.

“Lucid Dreams” moved 38.6 million streams last week, according to Nielsen Music. Additionally, the Nick Mira-produced tune re-entered the Streaming Songs chart at No. 2.

The other six charting tunes are “Bandit” (featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again), which finished at No. 12; “Legends” at No. 29; “Robbery” re-entering at No. 49; “Hate Me” (featuring Ellie Goulding) coming in at No. 60; “6 Kiss” (Trippie Redd featuring Juice Wrld and YNW Melly) at No. 78, and “Empty” re-entering at No. 87.

Along with his singles re-entering the Hot 100 chart, Juice’s two solo studio albums also returned in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The Chicago rapper's 2018 effort Goodbye & Good Riddance jumped from No. 71 to No. 6 with 59,000 equivalent album units moved in the U.S., while his 2019 No. 1 album Death Race for Love, skyrocketed from No. 88 to No. 10 this week with 49,000 units sold.

Last Friday (Dec. 13), a funeral for Juice Wrld was held for family and close friends at Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Christ in Harvey, Ill. Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, his siblings and his grandmother all reportedly spoke about the rapper during the services.