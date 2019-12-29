Juelz Santana Will Be Released From Prison Next Summer, Says Wife

Juelz Santana might be getting out of prison early.

On Saturday (Dec. 28), the Diplomats rapper's wife hopped on Instagram to give an update on Juelz's status.

"Fuck out of here 2019!!" she captioned a jail photo of her incarcerated husband. "Summer 2020 my HUSBAND will be home, bring on the new year so we can start our new beginning!! We did our longest leg in the feds now we’re on our shortest leg count down til he comes, the kids and I are so looking forward to it! This year was tough but we got through it through the grace of GOD! I am grateful my husband is doing well doing what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT UP and he’ll be home soon."

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Santana, born LaRon James, is set to be released on Feb. 10, 2021. There is a chance the date could be moved up due to good conduct.

Last December, Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison in connection to an incident that occurred in March 2018 at the Newark Liberty International Airport where the rapper tried to go through a terminal checkpoint with a loaded .38 caliber handgun and eight Oxycodone pills in his bag. At the time, Juelz fled the scene and reportedly hopped in a taxi and escaped. He turned himself in a few days later to face Federal charges. Last August, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Before starting his sentence in March, Juelz married his longtime girlfriend Kimbella in January during a service attended by Dipset brethren Cam'Ron, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey as well as Lil Kim, Maino, Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Papoose and more.