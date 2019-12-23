Joe Budden Doesn’t Think ASAP Rocky Is a Star in the Music Industry

Joe Budden is known for being critical of rappers on his popular eponymous podcast, and his latest remarks will likely raise a few eyebrows.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Monday (Dec. 23), the topic of A$AP Rocky and Sweden came up. When co-host Mal suggested that Rocky’s 2018 album, Testing, was not talked about as much due to the Drake and Pusha-T beef that popped up at the same time of its release, Joe vehemently disagreed.

Although he acknowledged that Rocky is famous in hip-hop, Joe said the Harlem rapper is not a star in music. "He's not a star in music," he said. "He's a star in this culture, a bright one, a big one."

Mal continued to suggest that Rocky is a music star with Joe and co-host Rory disagreeing with him. Mal then asked Joe, "If Rocky announced a show at [New York's] Madison Square Garden he couldn't sell it out?" Joe quickly rejected his question. "What are you saying right now?" he inquisitively replied back.

This isn't the first time Joe sparked a debate over his controversial remarks. Back in October, the New Jersey native raised some eyebrows after calling Logic a terrible rapper. Prior to that, Joe butted heads with Nicki Minaj over his past remarks he made about her on his podcast.

Listen to The Joe Budden Podcast below. Fast forward to the 55-minute mark to hear Joe Budden talk about A$AP Rocky.