Jay-Z Reveals His 40 Favorite Songs of 2019

As the year comes to an end, Jay-Z has decided to share what he's been bumping in 2019.

On Thursday (Dec. 19), Hov uploaded a new playlist to Tidal of his favorite hip-hop and R&B tracks from the last 12 months. The wide-ranging list includes everyone from newcomers like Roddy Ricch, Griselda, Pop Smoke and Polo G to heavyweights like Rick Ross, Drake, J. Cole and even the longtime homie he was recently seen with after a longstanding beef, Kanye West.

Hov fittingly kicked off his list with "Intro" from DaBaby's sophomore effort, Kirk. The project sold 145,000 equivalent album units in its first week out making for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. The work being recognized by Hov himself just tops off the stellar year DaBaby has had!

Elsewhere on the list, Jay kept it in the fam with Solange's "Almeda" and Beyoncé's "Already" with Shatta Wale and Major Lazer from the Lion King soundtrack. He also showed appreciation for real bars with tracks like Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's "Palmolive" with Pusha-T and Killer Mike. As if that weren't enough, he made sure to include tracks for the turn-up, listing songs like Megan Thee Stallion's "Cash Shit" with DaBaby and Young Thug's "Hot" with Gunna. And of course, Hov slowed it down with some smooth R&B like Snoh Aalegra's "Here Now" and Summer Walker's "Playing Games" with Bryson Tiller.

You can check out the full list of songs for yourself below, and stream the playlist over on Tidal.

Jay-Z's Top 40 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs of 2019 Playlist

1. “Intro” – DaBaby

2. “Heart On Ice” – Rod Wave

3. “Money in the Grave” – Drake and Rick Ross

4. “Perfect Ten” – Mustard featuring Nipsey Hussle

5. “Highest in the Room” – Travis Scott

6. “Dr. Bird’s” – Griselda

7. “Palmolive” – Freddie Gibbs and Madlib featuring “Lucha Bros” – Westside Gunn, Curren$y and Benny The Butcher

21. “Here Now (Intro)” – Snoh Aalegra

22. “Playing Games (Extended Version)” – Summer Walker featuring Bryson Tiller

23. “Follow God” – Kanye West

24. “Middle Child” – J. Cole

25. “Ballin’” – Mustard and Roddy Ricch

26. “Put a Date On It” – Yo Gotti featuring Lil Baby

27. “Ricky” – Denzel Curry

28. “Cash Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby

29. “Triggered (Freestyle)” – Jhene Aiko

30. “Welcome to the Party” – Pop Smoke

31. “Big Drip” – Fivio Foreign

32. “F.N” – Lil Tjay

33. “Pop Out” – Polo G featuring Lil Tjay

34. “Trap” – SAINt JHN featuring Lil Bibby

35. “Nobody’s Favorite” Rick Ross featuring Gunplay

36. “Meet Again” – Maxo Kreem

37. “Tito’s Back” – Conway, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher

38. “Saw” – Roc Marciano

39. “Lonely Child” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

40. “Satish” – Tee Grizzley