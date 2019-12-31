French Montana Calls 50 Cent a Rat, Disses Him for Developing Docuseries Featuring 6ix9ine

French Montana and 50 Cent's IG feud continues.

On Monday night (Dec. 30), less than a day after 50 dissed his new whip, French hit up his Instagram timeline to vent about his thoughts on 50's scheme to create a program that will tell the story of 6ix9ine's rise to fame. The rapper, who just dropped his Montana album earlier this month, posted one photo of 50 as 6ix9ine and another of the Power creator's face on a dinosaur's body.

"TRUE STORY !!" French wrote in his caption. "TELL THE WORLD HOW YOU PAYED FOR THE RIGHTS TO TEKASHI 69 LIFE STORY ! YOU THOUGHT I WASNT GOING FIND OUT .... NOW WHY WOULD YOU GO AND DO THAT !! 😂😂KNOWING THE PEOPLE ALREADY SAID YOU WAS THE BIGGEST RODENT IN NY !! 🐀 LIKE FATHER LIKE SON !! Everybody go under his page and put the 🐀🐀 emoji lol CANT BULLY A GROWN ASS MAN 59."

50 Cent's upcoming docuseries called A Moment in Time will feature six to eight hour-long episodes. One of the episodes will detail the rise and fall of Tekashi. The show will cover his budding music career to his downfall after he was arrested and labeled as a snitch for cooperating with federal authorities in a federal racketeering case against himself and his former associates.

French's outburst comes shortly after 50, who toured overseas earlier this year, clowned French for apparently copping an old Buggati model. French swiftly responded to the Queens rapper by calling him a dinosaur.