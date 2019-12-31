Here’s Every Song DaBaby Has Been Featured on in 2019
There aren't too many rappers who've had a better year than DaBaby. The 2019 XXL Freshman has a unique style and flow that's tough to replicate. He also has charisma and authenticity to spare. His buzz started to pick up in late 2018, thanks to his project Blank Blank, then in the next year, he took off like few others have. The release of his 2019 albums Baby on Baby and Kirk (both hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100) put the music world on notice. When you're a rapper who has soared to the top, the calls for features come rolling in. DaBaby has had a ton this year, displaying his versatility and forecasting a huge 2020 for him.
With the many offers for feature verses that he received this year, DaBaby had his pick of artists he wanted to work with. He picked a diverse array of rappers, some of which are already household names. DaBaby joined Offset and fellow 2019 XXL Freshman Gunna on "Pink Toes," a cut off of Quality Control's Control The Streets Volume 2 compilation. Chance The Rapper took notice of DaBaby's rise and tapped him for his The Big Day single "Hot Shower," matching the Charlotte spitter with Madeintyo. Trap legend Gucci Mane even got DaBaby on a track towards the end of the year, featuring him on the raucous "Richer Than Errybody." And who could forget "Cash Shit," the explicit collaboration for Megan Thee Stallion's Fever project?
DaBaby also hopped on songs that were already runaway hits, recruited to bolster those songs' reign. Lil Nas X, who already had a crazy year off the strength of "Old Town Road," followed up with "Panini," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. DaBaby got a crack at it, and in turn, opened himself up to a new audience. Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" remix with DaBaby was a similar case, as it was already the No. 1 song in the country, but he still got to shine on it. Success breeds opportunity.
Check out DaBaby's 2019 features below. There are more than 50 in total, so you may be here a while.
"1+1"Akevius Featuring DaBaby
"100 P's"Tone Tone Featuring DaBaby
"Act Out"Gatti800 Featuring DaBaby
"Ashley"Stunna 4 Vegas Featuring DaBaby
"Baby"Quality Control Featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
"Baby Shower"Jamz, DaBaby, Lil Baby
"Back Up Off Me"704 Baggz Featuring DaBaby
"Bag Mode"Ou'ri Cuatro's Featuring DaBaby
"Boss Friends"Plies Featuring DaBaby
"Bust It"2Sober Featuring DaBaby and Petey Pablo
"Cash Shit"Megan Thee Stallion Featuring DaBaby
"Colors"K Dos Featuring DaBaby
"Cool"Geezy Escobar Featuring DaBaby
"Death"Trippie Redd Featuring DaBaby
"Did It"YQ Dreams Featuring DaBaby
"Dispatch"Young Nudy Featuring DaBaby
"Do It"Mak Sauce Featuring DaBaby
"Double Or Nothin"Semi Sixteenz Featuring DaBaby
"Draco"Kash Addison Featuring DaBaby
"Enemies"Post Malone Featuring DaBaby
"For The Team"Str8 Cash Flows Featuring Eurogotit and DaBaby
"Freaky Dancer"YK Osiris Featuring DaBaby
"Heartless"Viic Flair Featuring DaBaby
"Hide The Money"Mir Fontane Featuring DaBaby
"Hot Shower"Chance The Rapper Featuring Madeintyo and DaBaby
"In & Out"YHN Balla Featuring DaBaby
"In My Bag"King Featuring DaBaby
"Like A Pro"Blac Youngsta Featuring DaBaby
"Look At God"Garcia Vega Featuring DaBaby
"My Oh My"Camila Cabello Featuring DaBaby
"No Cap Zone"Succeed Phly Guy Featuring DaBaby and Stunna4Vegas
"Off The Boat"Slicc Da Kidd Featuring DaBaby
"On The Run"Country Boyz G Step Featuring DaBaby
"One Phone Call"Sy Ari Da Kid and Paxquiao Featuring DaBaby
"Pamper"MrPostman Featuring DaBaby
"Panini"Lil Nas X Featuring DaBaby
"Pink Toes"Quality Control Featuring Offset, Gunna and DaBaby
"Power (Remix)"Doobie Featuring DaBaby and Icewear Vezzo
"Really Rich Remix"CFN TrapGod Featuring DaBaby
"Richer Than Errybody"Gucci Mane Featuring DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again
"Sauce"Bando Boy Shad Featuring DaBaby
"Scared To Book Me"BaeBae Savo Featuring DaBaby
"She The Plug"Herogawd Featuring DaBaby
"Splash"Spiro Featuring DaBaby
"Sticks"Stunna 4 Vegas
"Stop Snitchin (Remix)"YG Featuring DaBaby
"Truth Hurts (DaBaby Remix)"Lizzo Featuring DaBaby
"Tuesday"Blacc Zacc Featuring DaBaby
"Under The Sun"Dreamville Featuring J. Cole, Lute and DaBaby
"Wave"Money Counta Nard Featuring DaBaby and Jay Way Sosa
"What I Like"Rob J Featuring DaBaby
"You Heard Now"Young Money Yawn Featuring DaBaby