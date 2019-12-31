Here’s Every Song DaBaby Has Been Featured on in 2019

There aren't too many rappers who've had a better year than DaBaby. The 2019 XXL Freshman has a unique style and flow that's tough to replicate. He also has charisma and authenticity to spare. His buzz started to pick up in late 2018, thanks to his project Blank Blank, then in the next year, he took off like few others have. The release of his 2019 albums Baby on Baby and Kirk (both hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100) put the music world on notice. When you're a rapper who has soared to the top, the calls for features come rolling in. DaBaby has had a ton this year, displaying his versatility and forecasting a huge 2020 for him.

With the many offers for feature verses that he received this year, DaBaby had his pick of artists he wanted to work with. He picked a diverse array of rappers, some of which are already household names. DaBaby joined Offset and fellow 2019 XXL Freshman Gunna on "Pink Toes," a cut off of Quality Control's Control The Streets Volume 2 compilation. Chance The Rapper took notice of DaBaby's rise and tapped him for his The Big Day single "Hot Shower," matching the Charlotte spitter with Madeintyo. Trap legend Gucci Mane even got DaBaby on a track towards the end of the year, featuring him on the raucous "Richer Than Errybody." And who could forget "Cash Shit," the explicit collaboration for Megan Thee Stallion's Fever project?

DaBaby also hopped on songs that were already runaway hits, recruited to bolster those songs' reign. Lil Nas X, who already had a crazy year off the strength of "Old Town Road," followed up with "Panini," which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. DaBaby got a crack at it, and in turn, opened himself up to a new audience. Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" remix with DaBaby was a similar case, as it was already the No. 1 song in the country, but he still got to shine on it. Success breeds opportunity.

Check out DaBaby's 2019 features below. There are more than 50 in total, so you may be here a while.