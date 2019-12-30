DMX Performs for First Time Since Checking Into Rehab: Watch

DMX made a grand return to the stage this past weekend.

The former Ruff Ryders rapper was rocking the mic at Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Sunday (Dec. 29). The performance marked the first time X has touched the stage since checking into rehab back in October. The rap veteran performed a slew of his classic hits including, “Ruff Ryders' Anthem, "X Gon' Give It to Ya, "Get It on the Floor,” “What These Bitches Want” and "Where the Hood At?"

On Monday, TMZ shared a video of DMX delivering an empowering sermon to the crowd. It happened during the middle of his set. The 49-year-old rapper encouraged his fans to never give up no matter how hard they stumble in life.

"When you fall down, get back up,” he told his supporters. “Everyone here has been through some shit...and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you. You won’t know if he’s willing to pick you up unless you fall down. You won’t know if he’s willing to help you find a way unless you get lost.”

According to sources at the celebrity news site, X sipped on water and smoked cigarettes before hitting the stage.

DMX, who hasn't dropped an official album since 2012's Undisputed, signed a new record deal with his former label Def Jam back in September. Sources at the label confirmed the news to XXL.

You can watch DMX's sermon, as well as clips of his performance, below.