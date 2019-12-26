Weeks after getting arrested for outstanding child support payments, Dame Dash now reportedly finds himself looking at an even more severe legal situation.

According to a report The Wrap published on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 26), famed photographer Monique Bunn has filed a sexual battery lawsuit against the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder today. In the suit, Bunn reportedly alleges that Dame groped her while she was at a home he shared with his partner, Racquel Horn, for a photoshoot.

The docs allege that the incident happened on April 18, the day after the shoot began. Bunn maintains that she was sleeping in the room of Dame's daughter when she awoke and realized the mogul was touching her inappropriately.

“While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs,” reads one part of the suit. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

Bunn claims that she was able to get Dame's hands off her and that she threatened to fight him before he ultimately left the room, where she stayed for the rest of the night. She says she didn't get to sleep.

In another part of the suit, Bunn says Dame lied to her about having made a deal with WETV to make a docuseries about her life. She believes he created that lie in order to keep her from addressing Dame's alleged battery.

Horn is also named in the suit. Bunn accuses Horn, Poppington LLC and Damon Dash Studios of negligent emotional distress and theft by conversion. She says photos she took of celebrities like Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill and Diddy have yet to be returned to her following the photoshoot.