Dame Dash Responds to $50 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Says He Won’t Be Extorted

UPDATE:

Dame has again spoken out against his sexual battery accuser. In a statement to XXL, he provided a video of himself accusing Monique Bunn of trying to rob him. He also provided an accompanying written statement:

This is what setting up a black man looks like live.. First they come into your house then they try to rob you...when they get caught, they try to make a good guy look like a bad guy ..then try to extort you... #chrisbrownthelawyer is clearly the ring leader of this conspiracy...this is his third lawsuit he has personally filed against me in a year...from what I hear the fbi should be doing their job. Stay tuned. This is what really happened... keep trying, I’m on point at all times.

His partner, Racquel Horn also issued a statement:

Well I’ve officially been wrapped up in the 3rd #chrisbrownthelawyer Conspiracy Here is the truth...I felt very violated by this woman who I let stay in my house, cook with me in my kitchen, and eat at my table. And now this?

ORIGINAL STORY:

Dame Dash is defending himself against the lawyer involved in a $50 million sexual battery lawsuit leveled against him.

On Thursday night (Dec. 26), the former Roc-A-Fella executive posted a compilation video of the most heated scenes from his deposition with attorney Christopher Brown. Brown, who questioned Dash during the deposition for his Dear Frank lawsuit, now represents Monique Bunn. Bunn is the woman who filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Dash just hours before he hit up his Instagram timeline.

"#ChrisBrownTheLawyer is a culture vulture," Dash wrote in his caption. "He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation. #ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii ... I will not be extorted... check your mans Collar at the end wait for it ...more depositions with #chrisBrownthelawyer coming soon!"

According to the lawsuit, the incident Bunn's lawsuit stems from occurred on April 18. Bunn alleges that Dame placed his hand on her breasts and put his hands/fingers on her butt while she was at a home he shared with his partner, Racquel Horn, for a photoshoot. Bunn asserts that Dash did not have consent to touch her.

Bunn reportedly got him to back off of her by threatening to fight him. The lawsuit also states that Dash lied to Bunn about a WETV docuseries that was supposed to be based on her life. Bunn claims Dash concocted the lie to prevent her from reporting their inappropriate encounter.

See what Dame Dash has to say about the lawsuit below.