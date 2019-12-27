DaBaby to Perform on Swisher Sweets Artist Project Stage at Shaq’s Fun House Miami

DaBaby is set to rock the Swisher Sweets Artist project stage at Shaq's Fun House event in the Wynwood art district in Miami on Jan. 31. The 2019 XXL Freshman will perform along with the Swisher Sweets Class of 2020 artists, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new class will follow the Swisher Sweets Artist Project Class of 2019: Saint Jhn, Valee, Taylor Bennett and Childish Major. Throughout this year, the cigar brand recognized the aforementioned artists for their artistry in music and production. The company aims to provide unique opportunities for rising artists to showcase their talent and expand their brand.

In addition to DaBaby, whose 2019 was replete with accolades and accomplishments, Diddy, Pitbull, Carnage, Diplo and Tiesto are set to rock the mic at Shaq's Fun House as well. Even Shaquille O'Neal, under the alias DJ Diesel, will hit the stage for a DJ set.

“Miami, I am back to win another Big Game Weekend party championship! Part festival, part carnival, I recruited Miami Legends Pitbull, Diddy, Tiesto, plus Diplo, DaBaby, Carnage and more to perform. Get ready for Miami’s most over the top experience ever!” Shaq says about the Fun House event.

All tickets to Shaq's Fun House include a six-hour open bar and complimentary gourmet bites from Miami’s best restaurants including Pubbelly Sushi, Coyo Taco, STK Steak House, Papa John’s, Knaus Berry Farm Cinnamon Rolls, carnival fun foods and more.

Mana Wynwood, Miami's premier event venue, will transform into Shaq's carnival and music festival experience.

Tune in to Swisher Sweets' Instagram account for their phase two artist announcement, plus opportunities to win tickets! In addition to the Swisher Sweets Artist Project stage, fans will also get their first pick at Swisher Sweets’ debut merch collection, and a full “Swisher” c-store experience.

Tickets to Shaq's Fun House Miami are on sale now. Prices range from $250 to $1,200 for V.I.P. All-Inclusive passes.

This editorial advertisement is presented by Swisher Sweets.