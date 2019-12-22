DaBaby Responds to Alleged Nude Video Leak

DaBaby is the latest rapper caught up in a NSFW video leak scandal and now the 2019 XXL Freshman is addressing the matter.

On Saturday (Dec. 21), DaBaby became a trending topic on Twitter after a nude video of a man purported to be the North Carolina MC hit the internet. In the video in question, a man many people on Twitter believed to be DaBaby can be seen from the chest down with his erect penis exposed. The person, or audio of DaBaby, can be heard rapping DaBaby’s lyrics from his verse on Stunna 4 Vegas' song “Animal.”

“Know you not s'posed to touch me, I keep it pimpin'/Make my bitch beat her up,” DaBaby’s voice raps in the seven-second clip.

According to the "Bop" rapper, the video is not him, which means someone may have dubbed his audio with the video. Early Sunday morning (Dec. 22), DaBaby hopped on Twitter to address the uproar.

"Ion send nudes," he posted on Twitter.

Despite the video apparently not being of the rapper, Twitter had a field day with reactions to the X-rated clip.

Coincidentally, the alleged DaBaby nude leak comes on the heels of A$AP Rocky having to deny he was in a sex tape that made its way online last week. He had more of a sense of humor about the whole situation.

"MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY," Flacko wrote on Twitter. "AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮."

In other DaBaby-related news, the rapper closed out a stellar year by making Forbes' 2020 30 Under 30 list. He was also recently nominated for two 2020 Grammy Awards.