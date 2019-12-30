CupcakKe Claims She Signed $8 Million Deal

It looks like CupcakKe just had a major come up.

On Sunday (Dec. 29), the Chicago rapper hit up her Twitter timeline to inform her followers that she landed herself a new deal worth $8 million dollars. She doesn’t specify what entity she signed with. Nonetheless, it looks like she’s starting off 2020 in a major way.

“Your girl just signed a 8 million $ deal God is soooooooooooooo good ... I have no words right now,” CupcakKe tweeted.

CupcakKe has garnered plenty of attention over the last few years. The rapper, who dropped her Ephorize album at the top of 2018.

Although she had several high points in her career, CupcakKe, who remixed Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” earlier this year, has also faced some severe low points. Back in January, CupcakKe was hospitalized after sending out a suicidal tweet. Months later, in September, the rapper announced her plans to retire in September.

"All my career, y'all have known me to be a nice girl, which I am," she said. "Recently, the past night, and today, I just been sporadic. It's because I wanted to get as much attention as possible to let y'all know that I will no longer be doing music. And all of my music will be coming off every platform. I decided to give up. I decided to give up. I don't want to say give up, let go music because I feel as though I'm corrupting the youth."

Now, it seems as though her plans have changed for the better.