Despite not putting out an album in 2019, Cardi B's streaming numbers have been soaring. Her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, is now reportedly the most streamed female rap album in Spotify history.

The news was reported by Chart Data on Sunday (Dec. 29), who revealed the album had surpassed 2.8 billion streams. For perspective, Nicki Minaj's The Pinkprint album released in 2014 has 1.8 billion streams. The IOP number is heavily driven by the hit single "I Like It" featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, which has 974,657,660 streams by itself as of press time.

XXL has reached out to Spotify to confirm Bardi's feat.

Not putting out an album left Cardi with plenty of time to promote Invasion of Privacy on the touring circuit where she raked up. The Grammy-winning rapper believes her success has helped others.

"I feel like after me it's easier for a lot of female rappers," she said in a recent interview. "Before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label. Well, you know, the ones that had been established. Nobody was signing them. Now, everybody's just signing them, if you can rap and you got a couple of followers."

After some backlash, she clarified her comments on Twitter. "I didn’t say I pave the way for female rappers but I deff gave the hood and women hope. Nikkas wasn’t collabing with females rappers. Labels where signing female rappers and putting them in a shelf and not focusing on them. Not giving them proper attention," she posted.

Cardi is planning to put out her sophomore album in 2020.