Blueface Avoids Jail Time, Pleads No Contest to Gun Charge

Blueface won't face any jail time for his 2018 gun charge.

On Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 31), a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office informed XXL that the rapper pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person or in a vehicle. The "Thotiana" rapper was sentenced to 36 months summary probation—that is an informal probation that doesn't require court supervision—and eight days of community service. He's also been ordered to pay other fines and fees, including one for restitution.

Back in November 2018, Blueface was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at a Chevron gas station in Santa Clarita's Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Blueface then hopped in his vehicle and chased the assailant down. During the chase, Blueface and his attempted robber both fired shots at each other. The incident ended when Blue crashed his car into a center divider on a nearby freeway.

Blueface was arrested and spent a weekend in jail. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and released on a $50,000 bond. His manager Wack 100 asserted Blueface's innocence from the beginning.

This matter wasn't the first legal issue Blueface faced this year. In February, he was charged with a felony count of carrying a loaded handgun after police reportedly witnessed the rapper and his crew disposed of pistols as cops were approaching them. Then, in June, Blueface was detained by police after he was allegedly speeding in a residential area.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office for comment.