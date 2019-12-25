Blueface and Crew Jump Man Who Tried to Sneak Attack Rapper in Club: Video

Last week, Blueface and his crew put paws on a man who tried to sneak attack the rapper at a club. Now, he has shared surveillance video of the incident.

The 2019 XXL Freshman shared footage of the encounter on his own Instagram page on Christmas morning (Dec. 25). In the video, the rapper is standing in what looks to be a V.I.P. area. A man approaches the "Thotiana" rhymer from the back. Brief words are exchanged before the man pulls back and punches Blueface. That's when all hell breaks loose.

Blue retaliates and his crew does too. The men get a hold of the culprit and begin to punch and kick him causing chaos in the club. The fight spreads as tables are knocked over and people scramble to get out of the way while the beat down ensues.

Blueface captioned the video, "He might as well be from da set we put cuz on 😂," referring to the act of being jumped in during gang initiation.

This is apparently alternate footage from the same incident that occurred at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night (Dec. 20). It was initially reported by those in attendance that someone allegedly tried to snatch Blueface's chain when he and his team reacted by fighting the violator.

In October, the Cali rhymer was involved in another fight during a show that caused the event to end prematurely.

In other Blueface-related news, he came under fire for a recent charity effort after he went to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles and made it rain on homeless people.