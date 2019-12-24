CupcakKe Calls Blueface a Cornball for Tossing Money to Homeless People

CupcakKe is calling out Blueface over his attempt to give back to the community for the holidays.

On Monday (Dec. 23), the 2019 XXL Freshman shared a video of himself throwing stacks of money in the air while on top of a car to a group of homeless people in Downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row. In the video, we see a massive mob of people surrounding the car while they rush to pick up the crisp bills off the street. CupcakKe wasn't happy with the gesture.

"He's a real life CORNBALL," CupcakKe said.

Not long after the "Thotiana" rapper posted the video, other people across the internet began expressing their disdain for Blueface's act. They seemed to feel that the rapper was degrading the homeless people by tossing money into the streets. In the video, you can see people scrounging amongst themselves to pick the money up off the streets.

While some didn't approve of his methods, Blueface did in effect join an array of rappers giving back to their respective communities for the holiday season. On Monday, Kodak Black's team confirmed that the Florida rapper plans to drop $8,000 to buy gifts and toys for children in his hometown and make donations to other charitable causes.

Earlier this week, Lil Pump was also spotted on Skid Row giving out food and clothes to the needy. Pump joined forces with a group of companies and a non-profit organization to give away free corn dogs and jackets to 600 homeless people fending for themselves in Downtown Los Angeles.