Blueface and his crew got into a huge brawl at a club over an alleged chain snatching attempt.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in Downtown Los Angeles, on Friday night (Dec. 20), reports TMZ. According to reports, the 2019 XXL Freshman was in the place to be to perform for a birthday party. Video captured of the performance shows things seemingly going well as Blue performs for those in attendance.

However, at some point during the night, things went left. According to people at the club, word is a man tried to swipe Blueface's chain off his neck. Instead of getting the chain, he reportedly got beat up by the rapper and his crew. In video of the brawl, several people are seen attempting to kick and punch an individual. Blueface is pointed out as one of the people getting shots in.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post, 'Face uploaded video of the fight along with the caption, "Damn cuz got da ass whoopin of a lifetime. I hope it was worth it."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ someone was sent to the hospital. It is unclear if this was the victim of the fight.

Just two months ago, the Cali rapper had a show end in a brawl he was involved in. In that instance, it is unclear what started the melee, which ended the show prematurely.

Blueface is currently prepping the release of his new album Find the Beat, which will feature guest appearances from DaBaby, Gunna, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa and more.