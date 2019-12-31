15 of the Biggest Hip-Hop Troll Moments of the 2010s

Rappers do anything for clout; or likes, laughs and record sales. They say any publicity is good publicity, and in the 2010s, rappers have been taking that adage to heart as trolling has become a way of life.

Trolling is nothing new to hip-hop. Beastie Boys’ Mike D famously wore a Volkswagen emblem on a chain in the 1980s as a stab at the Mercedes Benz logo craze. Who remembers when Ol’ Dirty Bastard famously went to pick up food stamps in a limo? While trolling used to be take more effort, the emergence of social media platforms over the last decade has made it much more easier for rappers to toss out cynical lures that are immediately gobbled up by the masses.

In the last few years it's only been more prevalent, as rappers realize a good troll can be as fruitful as a hit record. 50 Cent has thrived off being one of the biggest trolls in the industry and constantly uses his Instagram account to stir the pot. Drake is well-known for cleverly trolling opponents in the rap game and on the basketball court.

But the Nat King Troll award goes to 6ix9ine, whose entire career was seemingly built upon rubbing people the wrong way on social media. In the end, some of the rapper’s antics were instrumental in the federal government building a case against the rapper and his crew. Troll lightly, my friends.

As we cross over to 2020, XXL compiles a list of some of the most unforgettable troll moments of the past 10 years.