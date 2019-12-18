50 Cent to Produce Animated Black Superhero Series

50 Cent is venturing into the world of animation for his new show.

According to a report from Variety published on Tuesday (Dec. 17), the Power creator, who performed overseas earlier this year, is preparing to release a new animated series called Trill League. The show, which is based on the graphic novel by Anthony Piper, will follow the adventures of a squad of Black superheroes.

“I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts," 50 told Variety. "Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven’t seen before in Trill League, looking forward to sharing it soon.”

The show is expected to combine the superhero realm with the anime world and hip-hop culture. The line-up of characters includes the leader of the movement Blackmayne, his 11-year-old sidekick Sparrow, the first woman of the group Wondeisha, a crime-fighting pimp named Soul and the muscle of the team, Swolemayne.

Trill League is co-created, written and executive produced by Piper and Jameel Saleem. It's also being executively produced by 50 and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Jermaine Johnson.

The series is set to premiere during the launch of the new short-content streaming service Quibi, which is set for April 6, 2020. While the Queens MC is clearly excited about working with Quibi, 50 hasn't really been supportive of other television providers like Comcast. Last month, the "Big Rich Town" rapper supported Diddy by calling out Comcast for allegedly discriminating against Byron Allen.

"‍I’m with Diddy on this one Comcast bugging out they are racist. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," 50 wrote in an Instagram post.

Check out a quick teaser for Trill League below.