Former SOB x RBE Member Lul G Arrested for Murder

UPDATE:

Former SOB x RBE rapper Lul G has been given a preliminary hearing date. According to a report The Reporter published on Monday (Jan. 13), Lul G will return to Department 9 in the Solano County Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. May 4 for another readiness conference. Afterward, Lul G will be required to attend a preliminary hearing on May 11 at 10 a.m.

During the hearing, the prosecution will present evidence and call on witnesses in what has been described as a minitrial. The hearing will help the judge determine whether or not there is enough evidence to hold the rapper, born George Harris, for an additional arraignment.

UPDATE:

More details have emerged in the murder case against former SOB x RBE rapper Lul G. G, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Rashied Flowers on July 24, according to The Mercury News.

The circumstances surrounding the killing are still mostly unknown. G pled not guilty to the charge during a Sept. 23 arraignment. He is currently being housed at the Stanton Correctional Facility in Fairfield, Calif. where he is attempting to get his bail reduced.

His next scheduled court date is Jan. 10, 2020. If found guilty, G reportedly faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Former SOB x RBE member Lul G has been arrested for murder.

According to California's Solano County Sheriff's Office inmate database, the rapper, born George Harris, was arrested for murder in Nevada's Clark County on Sept. 21. He's listed as being jailed at Stanton Correctional Facility in California and he has not been granted bail. At press time, few details about his arrest have been reported.

As a former member of SOB x RBE, the 20-year-old Def Jam signee, who dropped off his Yhung Nigga World project in October 2017, is considered one of the more exciting young rap talents coming out of California. In January of 2018, he got his biggest look to date when he appeared on "Paramedic!," a song from the Kendrick Lamar and Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith-curated Black Panther movie soundtrack. Speaking to XXL about the making of the song months later, SOB x RBE members explained that Kendrick hand-picked them for the song.

"He already had the beat and the beginning part—when he first spit bars on there—that's all he had," said SOB x RBE's Slimmy B. "We did all our verses, he put all his magic in there, and sent it back to us."

According to reps for SOB x RBE, Lul G hasn't been a member of the group since late 2018. Given the dearth of Lul G appearances on the group's Hit-Boy joint project Family Not a Group, this news isn't particularly surprising. This development was preceded by the brief departure of Yhung T.O, who previously left the group for a time last fall. Yhung T.O, Slimmy B and DaBoii are currently the three members in SOB X RBE. Last year, Lul G signed to Def Jam as a solo artist, leaving SOB X RBE behind.

XXL has reached out to Lul G's team for more information on this situation. XXL has tried to reach out to Stanton Correctional Facility for more information.

Solano County Sheriff's Office