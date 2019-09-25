NoCap Surrenders to Police for Gun Charge, Reckless Endangerment and More

UPDATE: After being released from jail on Nov. 20, NoCap was placed back in police custody on Dec. 20.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Days after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, NoCap has surrendered to police in Mobile, Ala.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office inmate database, the rapper born Kobe Crawford entered police on Wednesday (Sept. 25). Fox's local Alabama news affiliate, Fox 10, reported that the rapper surrendered to police today. He's been booked for charges of discharging a gun in an occupied or unoccupied building or vehicle, probation violation, receiving a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

Last Wednesday (Sept. 18), Fox's local Alabama news affiliate, Fox 10, reported that the 21-year-old rapper was wanted by Mobile police on active warrants for shooting into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment. Authorities reportedly believe NoCap fired shots into a house that was occupied back on Sept. 8. The Mobile Police Department had been asking for help in looking for the rapper, whom they deemed armed and dangerous.

NoCap's legal woes arrive months after he dropped off The Backend Child, a project that continued pushing him closer to rap's mainstage. His emotional single "Ghetto Angels" has gotten plenty of attention throughout 2019. The song is dedicated to close friends he lost to the streets. Thus far, the video for the song has racked up over 20 million views.

"A lot of people can relate," NoCap told XXL for The Break back in June. "Everybody got somebody dead in they family, so they gon' vibe to that, because that's what it's about."

XXL has reached out to the Mobile Sheriff's Office for more information.