YNW Melly to Release New Album From Jail

YNW Melly isn't letting the fact that he's behind bars in Broward County Jail stop him from releasing music.

In a new post he shared to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 9), the embattled Florida rapper revealed that his new album, Melly vs. Melvin, is on the way.

"Album on the way everybody," Melly wrote with a photo of himself smiling from jail. "Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin."

Melly previously teased a mixtape he was calling Free M&M back in April, but that project never ended up on streaming platforms.

Late last month, Melly dropped a song called "Dangerously in Love (772 Love Pt. 2)," which interpolates the title track on Beyoncé's debut album, Dangerously in Love and samples Destiny's Child's "Cater 2 U." This served as just the latest track the rapper has appeared on while incarcerated. Back in May, he appeared on Lil Keed's "Pull Up," which features verses from Melly and Lil Uzi Vert. A few weeks back, he appeared on Yung Bans' new song "100 Shells."

YNW Melly has been behind bars since February of this year and is facing the death penalty for two counts of first-degree murder. According to court documents obtained by XXL in April, the State of Florida feels they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the rapper killed his friends, YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21), for "financial gain.”

He is currently awaiting trial.