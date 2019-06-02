Family of Alleged YNW Melly Murder Victim Support Death Penalty: Report

YNW Melly is currently facing the death penalty if found guilty of the 2018 murders of former associates YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams). Williams' family is speaking out about the situation and say they believe the punishment is just for the crime.

On Sunday (June 2), TMZ posted an update on the situation. The family of Anthony Williams tells the celebrity news site through their legal reps Steinger, Greene & Feiner, "If the state of Florida feels the death penalty is warranted in this case then we 100 percent fully support it."

The family attorney adds, "YNW Melly should feel the exact fear and panic he so viciously and consciously brought upon his innocent victims."

Melly, born Jamell Demons, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the November 2018 deaths of Juvy and Sakchaser. Prosecutors believe Melly shot and killed the two victims and then tried to stage the shooting as a drive-by. They believe he employed YNW Bortlen to assist in the crime and drive the victims to the hospital. Both men were arrested in February and charged for their alleged roles in the deaths.

Melly, who is currently sitting in Broward County Jail, has maintained his innocence. "[Unfortunately] a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus," he wrote on Instagram before turning himself.

Last week, Melly filed a motion to be released on bond while he awaits trial. Melly proclaims his innocence and says the state lacks a murder weapon, witnesses, DNA evidence and motive.