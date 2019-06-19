YNW Melly Says Free Lil Durk in Jail Phone Call

YNW Melly, who's currently behind bars at Broward County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in February, supports his friend Lil Durk while both rappers are behind bars.

Earlier this week (June 15), video of a jail phone call between Melly and an O Block affiliate surfaced online. In the call, which we can see taking place on the O Block affiliate's phone where the caller is listed as "Melly Moma," Melly gives a shoutout to Lil Durk and King Von, two artists who are both locked up facing a charge of criminal attempt to commit murder and four other felony charges.

"It's you boy Melvin," YNW Melly says in the phone call, which was apparently facilitated by his mother visiting him in jail. "Free Durk. Free Von. You already know what it is."

Melly seems to be returning the favor when it comes to supporting both Durk and Von. Back in March, both Chicago rappers got on the phone with Melly to give him words of encouragement. They also assured the Florida rapper that he would get out of jail soon.

All three rappers are experiencing some serious legal turmoil. Last week (June 14), a judge found probable cause for Durk and Von to be charged with criminal attempt to commit murder as well as felonies. Before that, was reported that Durk and Von faced charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault (shooting at), unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal gang activity, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Melly is accused of murdering his two friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 19) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21), who were both shot and killed last October. On May 31, Melly's lawyers filed a motion to set a bond for his release. Melly's legal team mentioned the fact that Melly turned himself in and used the instance to ensure the court that the rapper wouldn't be a flight risk.

Listen YNW Melly voice his support for Lil Durk and King Von below.