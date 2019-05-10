Photos of YNW Melly in Jail Surface

YNW Melly seems to be in good spirits while he sits behind bars at Broward County Jail.

On Thursday (May 9), photos of the Gifford, Fla. native surfaced on social media. In the snapshots, Melly makes light of his situation by making funny faces into the camera. He's also seen rocking his signature grills as he speaks into the phone during his visitation hours. It's not clear who is visiting the rapper.

This is the second round of photos we've seen of Melly in jail since he was arrested back in January. The first image of the "Murder on My Mind" rapper behind bars surfaced in March when Kodak Black posted a photo of Melly with his cousin-in-law Soto, who are both locked up in the same jail.

"Free Cuh Law #LilSoto 🙏🏾 In That Thing With #Melvin," Kodak wrote in the caption.

YNW Melly is currently facing the death penalty after he was hit with double murder charges for the deaths of his associates YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21). The state of Florida plans to seek the death penalty because they believe they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Melly killed his friends for "financial gain.” They're also convinced that “the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, and he committed homicide in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner."

Check out the latest photos of YNW Melly in jail below.