YNW Melly Files Motion to Set Bond for Jail Release in Double Murder Case

YNW Melly wants to be released from Broward County Jail until the start of his double murder trial because he feels he is not a flight risk, according to newly-filed legal documents obtained by XXL on Friday (May 31).

The rapper, who was previously denied bond shortly after he was arrested on Feb. 13, is currently facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of two of his associates YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 19) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21). He's now arguing that the fact that he turned himself in, it's clear that he wouldn't run if he were released. He also listed the fact that his entire family and group of friends are in the Florida area as proof he'd have no reason to leave.

As previously reported, the State of Florida believes Melly is responsible for the shooting deaths of Juvy and Sakchaser. The state says they can prove that the rapper shot and killed both men, then staged the scene to look like a drive-by with the help of another associate, YNW Bortlen (Cortlen Henry).

For his part, Melly's newly-filed docs proclaim his innocence and say that there is no murder weapon, no witnesses, no DNA evidence and no motive.

If convicted, Melly could face the death penalty.