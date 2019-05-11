Following a wild last few months, Kodak Black has been turning controversy into philanthropy. For his latest good deed, the South Florida rapper has offered to pay for the funeral of Kendrick Castillo, a Colorado teen killed while trying to stop a school shooter last week.

News of Kodak's intentions broke on Saturday (May 11). According to a report by The Blast, Kodak had his lawyers reach out to the Castillo family with the offer of footing the funeral costs as well as establishing a scholarship on his behalf.

“First let me tell you words cannot describe my sorrow for your situation," the message starts. "You raised an amazing young man that did an amazing thing. I know that those words cannot provide as much comfort as you and your wife deserve. I have a client that wished me to reach out and extend an offer for him to pay for any and all funeral expenses, as well as establish a scholarship in his name. Your son truly represents the inherent good in people. Again, I am sorry for your loss.”

Castillo attended the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Denver. The shooting at the school occurred on May 7, when two perpetrators entered the school and began firing on students. According to witnesses, Castillo and two other students lunged at one of the shooters, giving some of their classmates time to escape. They were able to subdue the gunman but Castillo was struck by a bullet in the process and died. He was the only fatality of the shooting. Eight others were injured during the rampage.

Kodak has been in a giving mood lately. Earlier this month, it was reported he donated $12,000 to low-income students in Cleburne Independent School District in Texas.