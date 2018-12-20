They say one fake friend can do more harm than 10 enemies, and if what Dexter Isaac is claiming is true, such was the case for the late Tupac Shakur.

Isaac, who is one of the self-confessed shooters behind the infamous 1994 'Pac shooting at Quad Studios in New York City, is currently serving a life sentence at Riker's Island. He recently got on a call with Gully TV from Riker's to discuss his new book, among other things, and eventually the topic turned to that fateful night and the events surrounding it. According to Isaac, it was 'Pac's own friend and crew member, Stretch, that set up the entire attack.

“Stretch set the whole thing up,” Isaac tells Gully TV in the interview. “He was in cahoots and was giving us the play-by-play. He was in communication with Jimmy [Henchman] who had promised him a quarter brick of cocaine.”

Isaac alleges that Henchman paid Stretch $2,500 for setting up the attack, where 'Pac was shot five times and forced to undergo emergency surgery. He left on his own accord the same day, and would later accuse not only Henchman but Diddy and the Notorious B.I.G. of being involved as well. He also reportedly felt betrayed by Stretch for not stepping in.

Exactly one year later, Stretch was later killed in a drive-by shooting, which many believe was in retaliation for the Quad shooting.

Watch Dexter Isaac's interview about the 1994 Quad Records Studios shooting below.