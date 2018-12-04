Token’s New Album Features Tech N9ne, Idk and Bas

Massachusetts rapper Token is getting ready to drop his new album Between Somewhere this Friday (Dec. 7).

The 20-year-old has been steadily grinding to establish himself as one of the rap game's best up-and-coming lyricists, rising through the ranks by delivering bar after bar and building a colossal following on YouTube.

In anticipation of the new album dropping later this week, the Salem, Mass.-bred rapper has revealed that the follow-up to 2016's Eraser Shavings will include guest appearances from Tech N9ne, Idk and Bas.

Additionally, the fast-rising rapper released the second song from the album, "Treehouse," as well as shared an accompanying visual for the track. For the music video, Token co-directs alongside frequent collaborator Ben Proulx, with the visual following the rapper into the woods where he takes on the persona of an unlikely character.

While the project's official tracklist has yet to be revealed, Token previously released the debut single, "Mom Would Agree."

Take a look at the visual for "Treehouse," as well as the album artwork for Token's Between Somewhere, below.

Token, LLC