Pharrell takes the stage for a cause. Yesterday (Dec. 2), Skateboard P was one of several superstars to perform at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, joining a talented roster of performers that also included Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

During his set, P, who also performed at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival, let loose more than a few of his signature hits, including tracks like "Happy" and "Freedom," two songs that feel especially appropriate for a festival named after the late South African freedom fighter Nelson Mandela (Mandela 100).

This year's festival was meant to commemorate the legacy of Mandela with the goal of helping with "ending hunger and increasing access to good nutrition, ending neglected tropical diseases, reducing HIV transmission rates, ensuring every child receives a quality education, reforming and repealing sexist laws, providing funding for women's health and family planning, and ensuring access to clean water and safe sanitation world wide.”

Check out videos from Pharrell's electrifying set at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival for yourself below.