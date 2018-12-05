Meek Mill is in full-on album promotion mode, stopping by a handful of publications and radio platforms to discuss his latest album, Championships.

The project, which dropped on Friday (Nov. 30), inspires multiple conversations, including his public reconciliation with Drake. In a new interview with Angie Martinez (Dec. 4), the rapper talks about how, based on his experiences in hip-hop culture, Drizzy should not have expected Pusha-T to follow any type of rules or courtesy during their ongoing rap battle this year.

As fans can recall, Drake previously said that Pusha-T went too far by bringing in the health condition of his producer, Noah “40” Shebib. According to Meek, there “ain’t no such thing as going too hard. And I would tell Drake that when I see him too.”

“I always tell people, all my day one fans and shit. I used to battle with terrorists, real dudes, every day you wake up and they got a bomb on you,” Meek said, reflecting on his early days battle rapping. “You waking up in the morning going on YouTube, your whole neighborhood is singing a diss rap with a guy from another neighborhood. I been through that.”

When it comes to the Drake and Pusha-T situation specifically, Meek recalled how serious rap battles can get, with some of his past opponents issuing all sorts of death threats against family members and consistently pushing the limits. He then explains how during his battle with Drake, all bets were off.

“Hell no. It wasn’t no rules on me, they had the memes and all that shit,” Meek recalled. “They got memes, all types of shit going on. I don't know what to do. I'm in the mix. I'm confused now.”

He and Martinez shared a laugh reflecting on the level his beef with Drake was taken to, and how he’s now in a place where he can laugh about it.

“You can take any stance you want, you can do it how you want,” Meek added, offering his final thoughts on the topic. “Just, you know, continue your legacy and be great. We're going to see all at the end, five years from now, ten years from now, who is going to continue to be great. We're gonna have some shootouts sometimes, you know what I mean? But as long as you make it home, that's all that matters at the end of the night.”

Elsewhere throughout the interview, Meek also spoke on his criminal justice reform efforts, dating celebrities and more. Take a look at Meek Mill chopping it up with Angie Martinez in the clip below, with the commentary about Drake and Pusha-T beginning around the 13-minute mark.