The saga between Drake and the woman accusing him of raping her and getting her pregnant is over, with the two sides settling and Drizzy coming out on top.

On Friday (Nov. 30), the OVO head honcho filed documents in court, noting he had resolved his lawsuit against Layla Lace, the woman who made the accusations against the Scorpion rapper in 2017, reports TMZ. According to documents, Lace has agreed not to republish her initial claim on social media or make "statements alleging or insinuating that [Drake] assaulted her." She can not get third parties to take these actions either. A judge now needs to sign off on the documents to finalize everything.

Drake's team released a statement on the matter, which reads: “The filing made by Drake against Layla Lace has been resolved, with Layla avoiding going to trial by agreeing to a stipulated judgment which prohibits her from repeating past statements she made against Drake. Drake and his team are satisfied with this outcome and while Drake appreciates the support he has received, he asks that his fans and the media allow both parties to move on with their lives.”

After Lace made her initial claims, Aubrey sued her for extortion in September. Drake claims the two met at a Manchester, England stop of his Boy Meets World Tour and had consensual sex. After a falling out, Drake alleges the woman then made the pregnancy claims and later went to the New York Police Department and filed a rape report. She then hired a lawyer and requested money from the rapper in order to make the claims go away, prompting the extortion suit.

Drake was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Manchester Police Department.