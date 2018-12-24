Cardi B won't be anywhere near the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show with Travis Scott and Maroon 5 due at least in part to her support of Colin Kaepernick. A rep for Bardi confirmed as much in a statement to Page Six on Friday night (Dec. 21).

Despite the rumors about Bardi's potential performance at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, the rep for the "Money" rapper says there was never anything concrete, and even if there was, Bardi's support of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made it unlikely that she'd perform.

“The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false," the rep said. "There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement . . . But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl. She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend.”

The "I Like It" rapper's support of Kaepernick isn't news. Back in February, Cardi first entertained the idea of performing at the Super Bowl when TMZ caught up with her in Minnesota. When they asked when she'll be taking the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, she quickly responded, "When they hire Colin Kaepernick back."

Cardi is, of course, referring to what many feel is the NFL's effort to keep Kaepernick out of the league following his kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem before games in the fall of 2016. Since that time, plenty of rappers have voiced their support for Kaep, so this report isn't surprising.

Anticipation to see Cardi perform at Super Bowl LIII continued to build after a September report insinuated that the NFL was in talks with the Grammy nominated spitter and Travis Scott. Although the Astroworld rapper seized the opportunity, Cardi B reportedly wanted $1 million to show up to the nationally televised set. As we can see by a statement from her rep, though, that doesn't appear to be true.

Cardi B will be in Atlanta collecting another check before the game goes down by performing at the inaugural Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival along with Ludacris, Lil Jon, Migos and more.

XXL has reached out to Cardi B's reps for comment.