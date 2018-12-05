Anderson .Paak Performs “Anywhere” on ‘The Daily Show’

Anderson .Paak is still on his promotional run for his fantastic album, Oxnard. Following his performance on Saturday Night Live, the California native hit The Daily Show on Tuesday (Dec. 4) and perform a stripped-down version of “Anywhere.”

Unfortunately, .Paak had to perform the song without Snoop Dogg and The Last Artful, Dodgr who both appear on the original track. Nevertheless, the rapper was able to hit the drums and serenade The Daily Show crowd at the same time. During his performance, the audience clapped along while .Paak took them down memory lane with his 1980s and 1990’s R&B nostalgia, and nods to 112, Jodeci and Xscape.

As we have previously noted, .Paak is living up to his musical ambitions with his Oxnard album. The 32-year-old artist has garnered high praise for his production on the LP as well as for his deft lyricism.

In the meantime, .Paak is gearing up for a busy touring season. The "Trippy" rapper will embark on his Andy's Beach Club World Tour early next year.

The trek kicks off Feb. 11 in San Francisco, Calif., and will hit major cities like Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Boston and Philadelphia before wrapping up his North American leg in Toronto (Canada) on Feb. 26.

Tickets for his U.S. dates will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 7) via LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. EST.

Check out Anderson .Paak's performance of "Anywhere" on The Daily Show below.