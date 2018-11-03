The two Bad Boys films starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were box-office smashes when they were released in 1995 and 2003, respectively. After wondering for 15 years if we would get a trilogy, the actors announced the third installment in the film is officially happening.

On Friday (Nov. 2), The Fresh Prince shared the announcement to his 24.5 million Instagram followers via a short video clip. In it, the rapper slash actor is standing outside. He is in an ecstatic state. "I'm telling y'all. This is crazy," he says. "Wait. Just wait."

He then reveals Martin is standing next to him. "It's official, baby. Bad Boys III is happening."

Will captioned the clip, "It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life 🚨 We back!! @martinlawrence."

He later posted a throwback pic from the movie along with the funny caption, "I promise you @martinlawrence won’t have a beeper in the new @badboys."

A third installment of the beloved action comedy series has been being teased for some time now. Back in 2014, Lawrence appeared on Conan and talked up the film. "I just talked to [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer yesterday and he said it's real, they're working on the script, they're getting close, and it all looks good," he said.

Earlier this year, a release date for the film was announced for Jan. 17, 2020.

Check out Will and Martin's announcement below.