A handful of hip-hop superstars travel to Los Angeles to pay tribute to a young talent who died way too soon.

Last night (Oct. 31), Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, J.I.D., Vince Staples, John Mayer and more took the stage at the Greek Theatre for the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert, which is a tribute to Mac Miller, who died of an apparent drug overdose this past September. The spot is where the "Best Day Ever" rapper was originally scheduled to perform before his passing.

Travis Scott hit the stage to perform a slew of his current hits from "Sicko Mode" to "Goosebumps." Later on, Chance The Rapper thanked Mac Miller for "many things" and deliver songs like "Blessings" "No Problem" and "Work Out."

Throughout the show, artists dedicated songs to the rapper while the crowd witnessed an assortment of behind-the-scenes videos of Mac Miller in the studio, backstage, at home with family and so much more. The proceeds from the show went straight to The Mac Miller Circles Fund.

Watch performances from Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper, Juicy J and more below.