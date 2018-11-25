Tory Lanez Believes He Will Wash Pusha-T in a Rap Battle

Tory Lanez is done with his battle with Joyner Lucas. Now, it appears he wants smoke with Pusha-T.

On Friday (Nov. 23), after a week-long back and forth with Joyner, Tory hopped on Instagram Live to announce the battle's ending and reveal he is down to go toe-to-toe with anyone who wants it.

“I want to go at it with the spittas, with the niggas who be doin’ it. The niggas who got that side of it,” he said, before bringing up someone saying King Push would humble him in a battle.

“Ain’t none of these niggas humbling me down, my nigga,” he continued. “I’m not even cocky, I just believe at the end of the day, ain’t no nigga fucking with me period. And that’s how I’m supposed to feel. So, let Pusha-T know…and if Pusha-T don’t want it and he can’t respond, y’all just need to give me that nigga spot and wherever you solidify him in the hip-hop game. Wherever you solidify him, that’s the spot you need to give me until I take the next nigga spot that’s above him."

On Saturday (Nov. 25), Hot 97's Ebro Darden posted the video on Twitter and questioned why Tory would be doing this. The "Drip Drip Drip" rapper doubled down responding, "Well let me go on file saying ....... I WILL FUCKING WASH @PUSHA_T lyrically.

Not everyone was convinced. "Wash his clothes maybe," one person reacted.

Another commentator warned of what happened the last time Pusha tussled with an artist from Canada typing, "All the dirt on your name that you've got tucked away,@PUSHA_T will find out about it and use it to lyrically assassinate you. Just ask @Drake Yuuuk!!!"

Others were impressed by Tory's ambition. "Its dope that you're confident in your skillz. Keep banging my G. I'm excited to see how it all plays out #hiphopforever," someone else commented.

Pusha has yet to reply on social media.

Check out Tory Lanez calling out Pusha-T below.