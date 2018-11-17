Tay-K Accomplice Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Robbery

Tay-K is the last man standing. On Friday (Nov. 16), the rapper's final co-defendant in the 2016 robbery/murder he is waiting to stand trial for accepted a plea deal and will serve a lengthy prison sentence for his role in the crime.

Jalen Bell, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery in the home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of Ethan Walker and wounding of Zachary Beloate. As part of the plea, Bell will receive a 30-year prison sentence, reports the Star-Telegram.

Bell and Tay-K are among five others who have been charged in Walker's murder. Police believe Walker, a low-level weed dealer, was set up to be robbed by the crew but ended up being shot and killed. Latharian Merritt, who police believe pulled the trigger, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of capital murder by a jury in May.

Ariana Bharrat and Megan Holt both struck deals with the prosecution and agreed to testify against the others. In August, Sean Robinson, who was originally charged with capital murder, pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence. In February, another juvenile female involved in the case was sentenced 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of capital murder and two aggravated robbery charges.

Tay-K, who famously went on the run while on house arrest for the crimes and released the infamous track, "The Race," has yet to strike a deal with prosecutors and is still set to stand trial for his role in the murder. Tay-K has also been charged with the robbery and killing of a San Antonio, Texas man while he was on the run and accused of attacking a senior citizen in an Arlington, Texas park. He is also facing multiple lawsuits levied against him by the victims and victim's families.