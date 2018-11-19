Holiday season is officially upon us, which means a plethora of sneakers are getting released between now and Christmas. This time around, Meek Mill, Juice Wrld and more have decided to join in on the fun.

For the past seven years, Foot Locker has gotten in the spirit with Week of Greatness, a week centered around some of the most anticipated kicks of the season. This year's campaign is titled #BecauseSneakers, and it focuses on the passion people have for their kicks.

In the promo video for Week of Greatness, which dropped last Thursday (Nov. 15), DJ Khaled appears and attempts to get his son Asahd to strike a pose in his new sneakers. This moment ends in a hilarious plot twist. You'll have to see for yourself.

Later on in the clip, Juice Wrld appears alongside Don C and Nigel Sylvester as Don explains the importance behind Week of Greatness, but stops when he receives a notification about a new drop. Then out of nowhere, Meek Mill shows up in the next scene and he's completely distraught when he notices a tear in his new kicks.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin, two Latin artists who've made a killing in 2018, are also featured in the Foot Locker video.

So far people have copped pairs of the black and gold Nike Air Foamposite Pro that dropped this past Saturday (Nov. 11). Other sneakers slated to release this week include reiterations of the Nike Air Max Plus, Nike Air Max 97, Puma Clyde Court, adidas Ultra boost and Timberland x Champion 6-inch Boots. There will also be events throughout the week in New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo to celebrate all of the drops.

Take a look at the #BecauseSneakers promotional clip below.