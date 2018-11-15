Just a bit over a week removed from addressing his recurrent struggles with drug addiction, Lil Xan announces his plans to get the help he needs. On Wednesday (Nov. 14), the rapper used an Instagram post to tell the world that he's headed to rehab.

"I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab," Xan wrote in the caption for a now-deleted IG post. "I leave in like 5 days And I couldn't be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!"

The album Xan speaks of is presumably the Mac Miller tribute album he announced last month. That project has a Dec. 3 release date.

In an interesting note, Xan uploaded a second IG post announcing rehab plans earlier today. For this post, he said he was headed to rehab in just three days.

Speaking with TMZ hours after he made his second announcement about his impending journey to a rehab clinic, Xan explains his reasoning for checking himself in. Apparently the deaths of Mac Miller and Lil Peep, two artists who died of accidental overdoses on myriad drugs mixed with fentanyl, helped lead him to his decision to check into rehab.

"Mac Miller hit too close to home. I know we struggle with the same problems and I just feel like it's time to get better," he says in the video. "When asked what drugs he's exactly been struggling with, Xan offers. "Mostly with Hydrocodone. Norcos is what they call them. Basically, a lot of opioids. I've been way worse in the past. I want to do rehab so I can get over this last little hump, so I can finally be back to Diego."

Watch Lil Xan explain his reasoning for checking into rehab below.

