Southern California is currently active with wildfires that are destroying homes and threatening to burn down others. Many A-list celebrities have been forced to evacuate as the fires reach posh sections like of Hidden Hills and Calabasas. Kanye West has been affected by the disaster and now he's offering condolences to others who have suffered loss.

On Saturday (Nov. 10), the rap star hopped on Twitter to share his heartfelt thoughts on the situation. "My sincere condolences to everyone suffering from the loss of their homes, loved ones and the unknown certainty of how much damage the fires will have caused," he tweeted.

Though the situation is grim for many, 'Ye is looking at things from glass half full lens. "In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help," he added. "They are our true heroes. We must all come together during these difficult times to support each other May God Bless us all."

According to Cosmopolitan, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian had to evacuate their home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood with only an hour to do so. Caitlyn Jenner's home burned to the ground due to the wildfires.

Other rappers that have had to evacuate their homes include Iggy Azalea and Lil Pump, who fled his home screaming after finding flames starting to engulf the backyard of his crib in Calabasas, Calif.

Check out Kanye's kind words below.