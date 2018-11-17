Juice Wrld Inks Global Publishing Deal With BMG

Juice Wrld's year continues to get better and better. On Friday (Nov. 16), it was announced he'd inked a global publishing administrative deal with BMG.

The company announced the news via their website and Instagram page. According to the announcement, the "deal encompasses [Juice Wrld's] entire songwriting catalog, including his groundbreaking debut Goodbye & Good Riddance, recently released collaborative effort Future & Juice WRLD Present…WRLD ON DRUGS, and newest single 'Armed And Dangerous,' along with his future works."

In the Instagram post, the "Lucid Dreams" rapper poses with execs from the company. "Welcome to the team Juice WRLD!" the caption reads.

Some of BMG's other clients include Andre 3000, Frank Ocean, M.I.A. and more.

Juice is definitely a hot commodity at this point in his career. In March, he singed a recording contract with Interscope Records that was reportedly worth $3 million. Since then, his breakout single "Lucid Dreams" has gone platinum and nearly topped the Billboard Hot 100. In October, he linked with Future and put out the joint project Wrld on Drugs.

His influence is evident. “It just kinda pushes me to create somewhat of a lesson out of the shit I’m saying,” Juice told XXL. “Or at least, even if I’m talking about something that’s negative, I look at it as putting my mistakes out there for people to learn from it.”

Check out the announcement of Juice's new deal below.