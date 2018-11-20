Iggy Azalea Lands Global Recording Partnership With Empire

After revealing that she signed a new multi-million dollar deal just last week, Iggy Azalea has officially announced her new global recording partnership with EMPIRE.

“I’m so excited to begin a new entrepreneurial chapter in my career with EMPIRE as my partner,” Azalea shared in a statement earlier today (Nov. 20). “The ability to have control of my own artistic future is a long awaited and monumental change in my life. I genuinely feel I am in the best position to achieve my creative ambitions.”

Before announcing her new deal, the former XXL Freshman had been hinting that some massive changes were on the way, with her career entering a period of transition after parting ways with Island Records earlier this month.

Through the new multi-year agreement, EMPIRE will utilize its label services to oversee the release and promotion of the Australia native's new music, including her forthcoming sophomore album.

"We’re excited to welcome Iggy to the EMPIRE family," EMPIRE founder and CEO Ghazi Shami added. "Over the years, I’ve admired Iggy’s artistry, honest and direct relationship with her fans and tenacity as a businesswoman. I’m honored that we will have the opportunity to build upon her already exceptional career."

Recently, Azalea revealed that she will be moving to Atlanta to finish recording her upcoming album, further showcasing the way she's embracing this next chapter of her career with open arms—and a new deal.