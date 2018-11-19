Azealia Banks Insists Kim Kardashian Ruined Kanye West

Azealia Banks takes aim at Kanye West. This past Saturday (Nov. 17), the New York City artist uploaded an Instagram post in which she claimed that the Chicago rapper had planned to steal a design she'd created for the rapper. At a later point, in a series of videos she posted to her Instagram story on Sunday, Banks claims that 'Ye's wife Kim Kardashian-West has ruined him, and that the reality TV star-entrepreneur will eventually break off her marriage with the rapper.

Addressing her IG live viewers, Banks claimed that 'Ye had gotten upset with her after she sent him heart emojis. From there, she goes on to criticize both Yeezy and Kim, claiming that Kim K had significantly damaged the rap legend.

"He just does dumb shit on purpose for attention," Banks says of the Yeezus rapper. "No clue what kind of role model he is trying to be for his kids by being a messy cunt. Truth is, Kim Kardashian ruined Kanye West and won’t be done with him until she’s sucked the last drop of blood," Banks says. "We won’t be getting the old Kanye back ever. He is completely ruined."

Elsewhere during her 'Ye-directed diatribe, Banks says that Yeezy's marriage to Kim K won't last forever.

"Kim Kardashian is absolutely going to leave you," Banks says in the video. "She’s already fucking gone. Say what you want to want about her, but in some sense, I’m feeling bad for her because you’re just a dummy. You just be acting dumb just to act dumb. Like, how is that sexy? I’m sorry. If I was Kim Kardashian, I would fuck Drake too," she continues, referencing rumors that Drake had hooked with Kanye's wife.

The IG posts preceding the videos on Banks' Instagram story were more directly accusatory in nature. In her Instagram post, Azealia shares a Yeezy Modular Survival Kit, which is a theoretical nature survival tech she implies 'Ye tried to steal. She further explains that she posted it on Instagram as security, just in case 'Ye, who wants to build a fireproof community, decides not to give her credit where it's due.

"Since everyone likes to drain me of my energy and runoff on the plug (me) - let me show you this genius product design I created for Kanye West," she writes. "This is the YEEZY MODULAR SURVIVAL KIT. It contains an electric generator, a hot plate, a convection oven, a small cloth washer, and a mini-fridge. I came up with this idea as a disaster kit for camping. I designed it with Vadik Marmaledov for "YEEZY INDUSTRIES".. kanye mentioned something about Kim Kardashian being jealous he was talking to me then ghosted, but I'm pretty sure it's just sneaky Kanye's way of trying to steal my idea and leave me out."

See Banks' scathing Kanye-directed IG posts for yourself below.