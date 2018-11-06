6ix9ine Placed in General Population at Brooklyn Prison

6ix9ine isn't getting any type of special treatment in prison after his arrest on federal firearms and racketeering charges. Earlier today (Nov. 20), TMZ reported that the Dummy Boy rapper has been placed in a general population at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he waits for his upcoming bail hearing.

Although the prison has a history of hosting "extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone" inmates, 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirms his client isn't being held in any separate area of the federally operated facility despite his celebrity status.

While his lawyer believes 6ix9ine will be fine until his bail hearing, prosecutors in the case have a different belief. After his arrest, prosecutors explained to the court just how much of a target Tekashi has been lately, especially after he explained why he fired his management and his entire team during an appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club last Friday.

According to the celebrity news site, prosecutors told the judge that the rapper's ex-crew members were planning to harm him after his appearance on the show, and that 6ix9ine was arrested because they believed the rapper's ex-comrades were going to attack him. With that in mind, Tekashi was apparently arrested after prosecutors learned of his plans to travel to a Connecticut casino. At the time, they feared that an attempt on his life could jeopardize the lives of others, so that's why they moved when they did.

6ix9ine is currently facing six federal charges, including counts of firearms possession and racketeering. He is facing 32 years to life in prison.

Although Tekashi's legal outlook doesn't look too hopeful, Lazzaro believes the rapper will be vindicated. "I believe that the charges against him is an over-charge by the U.S. Attorney's Office and that when the facts come out I am confident that the charges will be dismissed as it relates to Daniel Hernandez Tekashi 6ix9ine," Lazzaro told XXL earlier today.