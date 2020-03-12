All the news that's fit to spit
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 9: Here’s What to Expect
More drama coming your way.
Jay-Z Responds to Claims He's a Sellout for NFL Deal on New Song
Jay-Z goes off in his new verse on Jay Electronica's new album.
Jay Electronica, Blueface and More: New Projects This Week
Here are the new releases of the week.
Jay Electronica Drops A Written Testimony Album: Listen
It's finally here.
YNW Melly Drops "Suicidal (Remix)" With Juice Wrld: Listen
The remix is here.
Lil Uzi Vert Calls EA Deluxe Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World Sequel
Lil Uzi Vert is making fans' dreams come true.
Here's a Google Translation of Jay Electronica's Album Tracklist
Check out the tracklist here.
Report: Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to Gun Possession Charge
Kodak Black entered a guilty plea.
Blueface Thinks 6ix9ine "F*!ked Up The Internet" With Trolling
Blueface isn't a fan.
Report: Soulja Boy Soap Shop Triples Sales Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Soulja Boy's investment in hand soap is paying off.
50 of the Best Candy References in Hip-Hop
Welcome to the candy shop.