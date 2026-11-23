Molly Santana believes underground rap fans don't really like women in the space, which is one of the reasons she isn't interested in being crowned the queen of the movement.

In an interview on The Bootleg Kev Show published last Thursday (Nov. 19), the rapper explained why she doesn't want to be given the title of "Queen of the Underground" after Kev referred to her as such. According to Santana, the underground rap scene can be an especially difficult space for women to navigate.

"I don't want to be queen of the underground," she said matter-of-factly. When Kev noted that "Those fans are so crazy," Molly agreed, adding, "They're mean. It's rough. The spot that I'm in is very rough and I feel like... Not to be so negative, but the underground doesn't really like women. They don't like women."

Santana's comments come as she continues to build her presence in hip-hop, recently earning a high-profile look alongside Drake and Future on "Ran to Atlanta," from Drake's Iceman album earlier this year. The Los Angeles-based rapper is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, Black Punk, which is scheduled to arrive on Nov. 27. Earlier this month, she announced a new deal with Epic Records under her own imprint, Black Punk Music.

Check out the full interview below. The underground rap conversation happens around the 7-minute mark.

Watch Molly Santana Speak on Underground Rap Fans

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