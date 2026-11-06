Master P’s Son Hercy Miller to Portray His Father in Snoop Dogg Biopic

Master P's son, Hercy Miller, has joined the cast of Snoop Dogg's Snoop biopic to portray his own father.

On Thursday (Nov. 5), Deadline confirmed Hercy will be playing the legendary No Limit rapper, while also announcing P-Valley's Zachariah Rogers has been cast as The D.O.C. and comedian Watts Homie Quan signed on to play an original character called B. Mack.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Master P celebrated the 24-year-old's accomplishment, writing, "I'm proud of my son @hercymiler put the work and got the part to play me in Snoop movie @snoopdogg Salute."

In the comments, Snoop made sure to dispel any potential nepotism rumors, writing, "He earned it the old fashion way."

Hercy has some on-camera experience, appearing in Netflix's Calabasas Confidential, but the role marks his feature-film debut. His role will likely center around the time Snoop was signed to Master P's No Limit Records in 1998 following his departure from Death Row.

The news arrives one day after Cynthia Erivo joined the cast as Tupac Shakur's mother, the late Afeni Shakur. Additional cast members include Camron Jones (Panic) as Tupac, Lauren London as Snoop's late mother, Algee Smith (Euphoria) as Warren G, Myles Bullock Be (BMF) as Dr. Dre, rapper SwayvoTwain (son of the late D'Angelo and the late Angie Stone) as The Notorious B.I.G., rapper G Perico as Snoop's early mentor Big Reecie Cup and Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss in the lead role.

Principal photography is currently underway. The film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2027.

Check out Master P's post about his son scoring the role below.

See Master P React to His Son Getting Cast in Snoop Dogg's Biopic

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