Ariana Grande pays tribute to her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller by playing his music for her own fans. Seven months after his tragic passing, the singer began her Sweetener World Tour by playing a song from Miller on Monday night (March 18) at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y.

Before she came out onstage, everyone in attendance was blessed with the sounds of "Dang!" which is a memorable, Anderson .Paak-assisted track from the late rapper's experimental 2016 album, The Divine Feminine.

Fans in the crowd were quick to notice the brief tribute and responded by paying homage from their seats on social media. As an array of emotions spread throughout the venue, Grande saved herself and fans of Mac the pain of performing songs like "Ghostin," which fans believe is about the late rapper.

"Though I wish he were here instead/Don't want that living in your head," Grande sings on the second verse of the song. "He just comes to visit me/When I'm dreaming every now and then."

In a tweet, Grande explained that performing "Ghostin" is still very difficult for her. Although "Ghostin" will not appear on the setlist for now, fans can expect to witness major performances of Grande's other hits like "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and her Nicki Minaj-assisted song "Side to Side."

Watch video of Mac Miller's "Dang!" playing at the first night of Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour below.