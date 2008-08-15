XXLmag.com kicks off a new music section that’s gonna feed y'all some hip-hop grub during your midday meltdown. Posted around the time your stomach starts to grumble at work, "Lunchtime with Mr. Len" will provide the funky cuts and slices you’ll need to get through your week. With the recent death of Issac Hayes affecting the world of music (especially Hip-Hop), Mr. Len (former DJ of the respected underground group Company Flow) salutes the Black Moses with a tribute mix of Mr. Hayes’ original soundscapes and the hip-hop beats that were birthed from them. Enjoy this first serving of soul food and come back for more.